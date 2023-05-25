Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,965. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.44%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

