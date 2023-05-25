Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOND. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Sonder Price Performance

SOND opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 4,207.08% and a negative net margin of 51.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 29,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,328.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,699.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sonder news, CFO Dominique Bourgault acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis Davidson acquired 29,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,328.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,699.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 189,188 shares of company stock worth $117,718 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

