Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONVY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Sonova Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SONVY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 5,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Sonova has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $73.30.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

