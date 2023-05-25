Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
SRNE opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.