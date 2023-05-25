Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

SRNE opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,149,187 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,829,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

