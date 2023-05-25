Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

About Source Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Source Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Source Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

