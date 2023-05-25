Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $41.10.
Source Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
