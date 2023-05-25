Sourceless (STR) One Day Volume Hits $98.46

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $442.19 million and approximately $98.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017870 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,340.70 or 1.00059234 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02105506 USD and is down -15.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.