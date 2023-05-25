SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.03. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,395 shares.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It operates under the following geographical segments: Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

