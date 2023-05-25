Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Acquires 15,681 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

