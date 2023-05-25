Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Katie Gvazdinskas Sells 5,903 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of SOVO traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 1,368,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after buying an additional 685,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after buying an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

