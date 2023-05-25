SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,758. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.