SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 1,828,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,262. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

