SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Tlwm

Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,395. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.