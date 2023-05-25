SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Trimmed by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 950,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

