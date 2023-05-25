SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,093. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

