Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 8,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. Spear Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

