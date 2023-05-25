Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

