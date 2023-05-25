SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $587,196.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $158.04. 112,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,804. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $163.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

