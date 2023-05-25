SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $587,196.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $158.04. 112,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,804. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $163.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
