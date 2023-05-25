ssv.network (SSV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.44 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $252.07 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $22.76 or 0.00086548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

