Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 452,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 14.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,539. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

