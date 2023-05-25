Status (SNT) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $87.55 million and $1.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,201.67 or 1.00043313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,683,406.325242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02345104 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,588,784.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.