Stephen Baghdadi Acquires 782,352 Shares of Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Baghdadi purchased 782,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,517.63 ($8,345.09).
Stephen Baghdadi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 309,465 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,951.44 ($3,300.96).
- On Monday, May 15th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 309,465 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,951.44 ($3,300.96).
- On Friday, May 5th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 200,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,200.00 ($2,133.33).
- On Friday, March 10th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 700,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,300.00 ($8,866.67).
Dateline Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,166.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Dateline Resources
Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.
