Stephen Baghdadi Acquires 782,352 Shares of Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Baghdadi purchased 782,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,517.63 ($8,345.09).

Stephen Baghdadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 309,465 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,951.44 ($3,300.96).

On Monday, May 15th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 309,465 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,951.44 ($3,300.96).

On Friday, May 5th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 200,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,200.00 ($2,133.33).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Stephen Baghdadi 200,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock.

On Monday, April 17th, Stephen Baghdadi 1,100,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Baghdadi 2,307,869 shares of Dateline Resources stock.

On Friday, March 10th, Stephen Baghdadi bought 700,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,300.00 ($8,866.67).

Dateline Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,166.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Dateline Resources

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

