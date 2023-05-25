Stephen M. Smith Buys 61,524 Shares of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Stock

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of Movella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Movella stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 1,446,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,850. Movella Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MVLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Movella in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

