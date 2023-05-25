Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 25th (ALSN, AROC, BIDU, BZ, CAIXY, CCL, CSX, CVBF, CYTK, CZR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 25th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $475.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $490.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $500.00 target price on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $238.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

