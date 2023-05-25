StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
