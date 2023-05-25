StockNews.com Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $24.69 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.
