StockNews.com Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $24.69 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

About Computer Programs and Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

