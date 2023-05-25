Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,831,000 after purchasing an additional 905,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,937,000 after purchasing an additional 642,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.88. 770,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.