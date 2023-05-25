Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $67.92 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $67.92 million and $2.37 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.73 or 0.06841017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00039713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,463,945 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

