Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.16. 648,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

