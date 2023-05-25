Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $12,200.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,456,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,264.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Stryve Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 95,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.