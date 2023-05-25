Sui (SUI) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Sui has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sui token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003723 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $521.34 million and $163.36 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.96971126 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $226,475,004.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars.

