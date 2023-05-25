Suku Market Capitalization Hits $10.53 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $447,852.58 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

