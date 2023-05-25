Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $355,889.60 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $355,889.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,557.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.34. 840,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,207. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

