Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYM. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $635,409. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

