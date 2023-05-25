Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,460 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 329,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

