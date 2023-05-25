SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

LULU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.45. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

