SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 21,819 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,238. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

