SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 51,728 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $10,861,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

