SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 29,266 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. 1,173,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

