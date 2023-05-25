SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 722,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,681. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

