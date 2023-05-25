SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $2.16 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

KEY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 3,689,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,085,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

