SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 477,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

