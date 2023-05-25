SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. 989,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

