SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.54. 44,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.50. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

