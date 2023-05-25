SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 12.7 %

TSM traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,844,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,977,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

