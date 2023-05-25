SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,568,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,167. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

