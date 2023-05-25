Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Boosted by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,486 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 12.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock traded up $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.38. 53,825,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,229,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $525.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

