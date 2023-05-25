Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 235135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$251.09 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.48.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

