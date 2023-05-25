Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 318.9% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Taoping Price Performance

TAOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 13,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,343. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors.

