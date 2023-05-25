TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc Sells 70,170 Shares of Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc sold 70,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $131,919.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,001 shares in the company, valued at $571,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,552. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 target price (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

