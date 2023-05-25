Teca Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 11.0% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teca Partners LP owned 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,378. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

